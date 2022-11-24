TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 263.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.69% to Rs 961.06 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 263.94% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.69% to Rs 961.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 659.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.961.06659.6643.7032.88134.0039.70128.7835.4496.3726.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)