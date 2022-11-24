TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 263.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.69% to Rs 961.06 croreNet profit of TVS Credit Services rose 263.94% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.69% to Rs 961.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 659.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales961.06659.66 46 OPM %43.7032.88 -PBDT134.0039.70 238 PBT128.7835.44 263 NP96.3726.48 264
