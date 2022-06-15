MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd and MT Educare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2022.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 66.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4842 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd surged 19.88% to Rs 20.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20523 shares in the past one month.

Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 12.56% to Rs 131.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24870 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd spurt 12.19% to Rs 248.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8591 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd jumped 10.55% to Rs 11.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58611 shares in the past one month.

