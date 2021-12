IRB Infrastructure Developers allots 25.24 cr equity shares

On preferential basis

IRB Infrastructure Developers has allotted 25,24,50,000 fully Paid up equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each in dematerialised form for a cash consideration at a price of Rs 211.79 each to the allottees named below:

Cintra INR Investments BV (allotted 15,01,59,212 equity shares against subscription amount of Rs 3180.22 crore for a shareholding of 24.84%)

Bricklayers Investment (allotted 10,22,90,788 equity shares against subscription amount of Rs 2166.41 crore for a shareholding of 16.94%)

Consequent to the above allotment the issue, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 603.90 crore comprising of 60,39,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each.

