IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 37.98% to Rs 1788.51 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 5.60% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 207.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.98% to Rs 1788.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1296.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1788.511296.19 38 OPM %42.5248.62 -PBDT520.31439.13 18 PBT388.20317.89 22 NP218.90207.30 6

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:50 IST

