IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 94.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 94.50% to Rs 141.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 1514.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1279.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1514.141279.1148.3550.20421.01313.71205.98121.35141.3672.68

