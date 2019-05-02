Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Ltd, Escorts Ltd, Buildcon Ltd and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2019.

crashed 16.31% to Rs 128.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Ltd tumbled 11.90% to Rs 5.33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 296.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 7.74% to Rs 682.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59748 shares in the past one month.

Buildcon Ltd fell 5.63% to Rs 509.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23602 shares in the past one month.

Ltd shed 5.58% to Rs 416. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12810 shares in the past one month.

