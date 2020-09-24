Wockhardt allots 21,950 equity shares under ESOS

Wockhardt has allotted 21,950 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each on 23 September, 2020, pursuant to exercise of employee stock options under Employee Stock Options Scheme - 2011 of the Company.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 55,36,75,015/- (11,07,35,003 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 55,37,84,765/- (11,07,56,953 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).

