IRCON Intl. spurts on bonus issue plan

IRCON International jumped 6.78% to Rs 92.10 after the company said that its board will consider bonus issue of shares on Monday, 15 February 2021.

In the same meeting, the company's board will also consider Q3 earnings and interim dividend.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways. As on 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 89.18% stake in IRCON International.

On a consolidated basis, IRCON's net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 84.07 crore on a 15.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1040.41 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

