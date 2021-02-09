Nestle India Ltd gains for third straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17453.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.92% in last one year as compared to a 26.55% jump in NIFTY and a 13.08% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17453.8, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 15225.8. The Sensex is at 51725.53, up 0.73%. Nestle India Ltd has slipped around 5.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34452.25, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70095 shares today, compared to the daily average of 98530 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17481, up 1.38% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 7.92% in last one year as compared to a 26.55% jump in NIFTY and a 13.08% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 80.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

