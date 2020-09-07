Bank of Baroda receives downgrade in credit ratings from Moody's

Bank of Baroda announced that Moody's Investors Service on 04 September 2020, has downgraded the Long Term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of BOB to Ba1 from Baa3 and the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to b1 from ba3.

The outlook on the ratings of the bank is negative.

In addition, Moody's has downgraded BOB's Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessments to Ba1 while the Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessments to NP.

The Short term deposit rating was NP.

The Ratings Rationale from Moody's was the deepening economic slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak will strain the standalone credit strength of the bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)