Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags order for construction of hospital at Hamirpur (HP)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new order aggregating to Rs.323.32 crore (approx.) for Construction of 240 Beds Hospital Building of Dr. Radha Krishnan Medical College and Hospital at Hamirpur Dist.

Hamirpur (HP), work awarded from CPWD, Hamirpur Project Division (HP) - 177001. The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs.712.82 crore.

