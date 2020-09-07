JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty end higher after volatile trade

Bank of Baroda receives downgrade in credit ratings from Moody's
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags order for construction of hospital at Hamirpur (HP)

Capital Market 

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new order aggregating to Rs.323.32 crore (approx.) for Construction of 240 Beds Hospital Building of Dr. Radha Krishnan Medical College and Hospital at Hamirpur Dist.

Hamirpur (HP), work awarded from CPWD, Hamirpur Project Division (HP) - 177001. The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs.712.82 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU