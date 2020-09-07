JUST IN
Business Standard

Promoters of Ester Industries hike stake by 4.91%

Capital Market 

The promoters of Ester Industries have increased their holding in the Company to 64.04%.

Fenton Investments, Wilemina Finance Corp and Movi, all promoter/promoter Group entities acquired 4,90,000 (0.59%) 14,40,000 (1.73%) and 21,60,000 (2.59%) shares respectively on 11 August, 2020 and 1 September, 2020 via an off-market transaction. Post this transaction, the Promoter stake in the Company has increased by 4.91% to 64.04% from 59.13%.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 15:10 IST

