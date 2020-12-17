Aro Granite Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Burger King India Ltd, S Chand & Company Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2020.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd lost 10.47% to Rs 43.6 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18269 shares in the past one month.

Burger King India Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 179.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 150.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

S Chand & Company Ltd crashed 6.21% to Rs 74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92774 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd corrected 5.70% to Rs 17.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74738 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 5.65% to Rs 8.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4211 shares in the past one month.

