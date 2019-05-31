ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 1356.48 crore

Net profit of rose 17.43% to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 1356.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 818.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.85% to Rs 128.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.87% to Rs 4128.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2615.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1356.48818.874128.922615.375.065.845.996.4971.4555.45269.01235.0853.4836.28203.08167.9331.2626.62128.32118.98

