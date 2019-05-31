ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 1356.48 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 17.43% to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 1356.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 818.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.85% to Rs 128.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.87% to Rs 4128.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2615.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1356.48818.87 66 4128.922615.37 58 OPM %5.065.84 -5.996.49 - PBDT71.4555.45 29 269.01235.08 14 PBT53.4836.28 47 203.08167.93 21 NP31.2626.62 17 128.32118.98 8
