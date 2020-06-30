Hemadri Cements standalone net profit declines 62.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.11% to Rs 17.94 crore

Net profit of Hemadri Cements declined 62.72% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.41% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.9422.7470.1075.428.58-0.092.65-2.631.603.151.491.801.312.870.430.681.072.870.141.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)