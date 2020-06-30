Hemadri Cements standalone net profit declines 62.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.11% to Rs 17.94 croreNet profit of Hemadri Cements declined 62.72% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.41% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.9422.74 -21 70.1075.42 -7 OPM %8.58-0.09 -2.65-2.63 - PBDT1.603.15 -49 1.491.80 -17 PBT1.312.87 -54 0.430.68 -37 NP1.072.87 -63 0.141.03 -86
