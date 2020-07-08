IST reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.90% to Rs 5.04 croreNet loss of IST reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.90% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.43% to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 17.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.043.88 30 17.5522.37 -22 OPM %-39.09-5.93 --5.417.60 - PBDT-0.241.49 PL 9.3812.21 -23 PBT-1.090.80 PL 5.989.46 -37 NP-0.730.73 PL 4.997.61 -34
