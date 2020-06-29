ITC, Coal India, Sun TV to be watched

ITC reported 9.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,856.52 crore on 4.85% fall in total income to Rs 13,228.40 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The company's board has recommended dividend of Rs 10.15 per share for the financial year ended 31st March 2020.

Coal India reported 23.03% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,637.95 crore on 2.92% fall in total income to Rs 29,481.41 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Bajaj Finance informed that S&P Global Ratings has, vide its letter dated 26 June 2020, downgraded the credit rating of the company from Long term rating of 'BBB-/Negative' and Short-term rating of 'A-3' to Long term rating of 'BB+/Stable' and Short-term rating of 'B'.

Sun TV Network reported 15.98% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.24 crore on 17.22% fall in total income to Rs 818.81 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Oil India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,597.40 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.59 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 4.86% to Rs 3,792.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported 36.28% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.31 crore on 9.3% rise in total income to Rs 2,844.51 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

National Aluminium Company reported 57.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.51 crore on 28.72% fall in total income to Rs 2,042.27 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Ruchi Soya Industries reported net loss of Rs 41.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.11 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 1.01% to Rs 3,209.02 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

EIH reported 111.04% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore on 19.99% fall in total income to Rs 431.17 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

