ITC Ltd continues to fall

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 207.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 21.42% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 16513.5. The Sensex is at 55599.37, up 0.49%.ITC Ltd has lost around 1.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38596.05, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 198.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.6, down 0.79% on the day. ITC Ltd jumped 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 21.42% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

