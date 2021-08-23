ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.4, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.84% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 53.76% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.4, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 16513.5. The Sensex is at 55599.37, up 0.49%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 0.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35033.85, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

The PE of the stock is 25.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

