Tata Motors Ltd stays slippery

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 130.78% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 23.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 16513.5. The Sensex is at 55599.37, up 0.49%.Tata Motors Ltd has eased around 4.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9904.7, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 177.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 280, down 0.9% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 130.78% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 23.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

