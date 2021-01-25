ITC Ltd down for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.4, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 18.8% rally in NIFTY and a 10.76% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.4, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 14397.9. The Sensex is at 48881.45, up 0.01%.ITC Ltd has added around 0.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34430.3, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 168.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 365.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 210.7, down 0.19% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 18.8% rally in NIFTY and a 10.76% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

