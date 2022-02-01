ITC Ltd extends winning spree

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 223.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 9.78% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 223.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. ITC Ltd has gained around 2.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36467.25, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 177.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 219.5, up 1.79% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 9.78% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

