Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spikes 2.25%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has lost 7.54% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.27% drop in the SENSEX

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd rose 2.25% today to trade at Rs 68.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.31% to quote at 27249.87. The index is down 7.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd increased 1.97% and Datamatics Global Services Ltd added 1.96% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 6.51 % over last one year compared to the 1.69% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has lost 7.54% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48973 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 134.95 on 21 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.25 on 24 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)