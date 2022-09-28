ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and Forbes & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2022.

ITI Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 111.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37997 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 7.52% to Rs 670.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99278 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd soared 6.00% to Rs 245.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 761.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89305 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd exploded 5.00% to Rs 766.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17803 shares in the past one month.

