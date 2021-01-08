J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Loratadine Tablets

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that US FDA has approved Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg (for treatment of allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy) for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

This product is generic version of Clartin tablet in the same strength of Bayer Healthcare LLC.

The Company expects to commercialize this product in Q1 of FY 2021-22 and is expected to improve Company's US sales.

