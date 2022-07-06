J Kumar Infra JV wins LoA from BMC

J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for design, build and commissioning of priority sewer tunnel-Phase I from Don Bosco to New Malad IPS with segment lining method in Mumbai.

The project cost is Rs 571.01 crore. J Kumar lnfraprojects in joint venture with Michigan Engineers bagged this project with 60:40 proportion. The share of J Kumar Infra is Rs 342.60 crore.

Mumbai-based J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 126.2% jump in net profit to Rs 74 crore on a 12.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,114.45 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of J Kumar Infra were down 0.61% at Rs 285.85 on the BSE.

