JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Veranda Learning Solutions' subsidiary acquires 61.7% stake in JK Shah
Business Standard

J L Morison (India) standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 36.74 crore

Net profit of J L Morison (India) rose 10.84% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.7429.72 24 OPM %5.914.24 -PBDT2.682.27 18 PBT2.442.05 19 NP1.841.66 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU