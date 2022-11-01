J L Morison (India) standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 36.74 croreNet profit of J L Morison (India) rose 10.84% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.7429.72 24 OPM %5.914.24 -PBDT2.682.27 18 PBT2.442.05 19 NP1.841.66 11
