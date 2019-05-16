Jagran Prakashan Ltd extends losses

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.5, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% rally in NIFTY and a 35.78% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.5, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11177.7. The Sensex is at 37183.1, up 0.18%.Jagran Prakashan Ltd has lost around 9.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2068.7, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12385 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
