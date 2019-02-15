JUST IN
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 126.32% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 126.32% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.19 126 OPM %97.6789.47 -PBDT0.420.17 147 PBT0.420.17 147 NP0.420.17 147

