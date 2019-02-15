Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Delta Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 126.32% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 126.32% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.19 126 OPM %97.6789.47 -PBDT0.420.17 147 PBT0.420.17 147 NP0.420.17 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU