Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 21.9 points or 0.9% at 2401.54 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 1.76%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.4%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.19%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.83%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.51%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1.41%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.4%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.46 or 0.15% at 48010.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.35 points or 0.16% at 14382.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.33 points or 0.84% at 21073.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.78 points or 0.57% at 6853.33.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 1110 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)