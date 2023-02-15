Jaipan Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.355.222.994.410.140.110.030.080.020.06

