Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Jaipan Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.355.22 2 OPM %2.994.41 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.020.06 -67

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

