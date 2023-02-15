JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise standalone net profit rises 40.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 1638.74 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 40.01% to Rs 245.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 175.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 1638.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1538.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1638.741538.80 6 OPM %25.4424.89 -PBDT411.98333.92 23 PBT323.12245.79 31 NP245.59175.41 40

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

