Utique Enterprises standalone net profit declines 76.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Utique Enterprises declined 76.23% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7641.67% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.290.12-3.88-158.330.292.830.282.800.873.66

