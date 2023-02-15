Utique Enterprises standalone net profit declines 76.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7641.67% to Rs 9.29 croreNet profit of Utique Enterprises declined 76.23% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7641.67% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.290.12 7642 OPM %-3.88-158.33 -PBDT0.292.83 -90 PBT0.282.80 -90 NP0.873.66 -76
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
