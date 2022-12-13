Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GHCL Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Panama Petrochem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2022.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 10.96 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 70.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 515.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18722 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 1026. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20601 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd pared 4.58% to Rs 7.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 322.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 212.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panama Petrochem Ltd corrected 3.78% to Rs 367.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45821 shares in the past one month.

