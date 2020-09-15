James Warren Tea standalone net profit declines 47.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea declined 47.79% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.0533.787.2114.242.995.492.244.691.893.62

