JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eastern Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

James Warren Tea standalone net profit declines 47.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 17.05 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea declined 47.79% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.0533.78 -50 OPM %7.2114.24 -PBDT2.995.49 -46 PBT2.244.69 -52 NP1.893.62 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU