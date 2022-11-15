New Light Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.00% to Rs 0.51 croreNet loss of New Light Apparels reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.510.25 104 OPM %-41.188.00 -PBDT-0.170.01 PL PBT-0.180.01 PL NP-0.180.01 PL
