Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.15, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 212.46% in last one year as compared to a 49.98% jump in NIFTY and a 119.42% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.15, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17860.55. The Sensex is at 59913.89, down 0.19%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has gained around 19.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2927.9, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)