Sportking India standalone net profit declines 69.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 324.19 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 69.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 324.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.54% to Rs 12.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 1355.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1160.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

