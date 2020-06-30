Sportking India standalone net profit declines 69.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 324.19 croreNet profit of Sportking India declined 69.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 324.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.54% to Rs 12.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 1355.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1160.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales324.19316.61 2 1355.051160.47 17 OPM %9.389.82 -10.0511.11 - PBDT16.5419.61 -16 81.6291.47 -11 PBT1.355.78 -77 18.2837.82 -52 NP1.244.00 -69 12.3624.02 -49
