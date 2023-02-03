JUST IN
Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.88% to Rs 590.99 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 9.95% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.88% to Rs 590.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 444.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales590.99444.75 33 OPM %11.1213.43 -PBDT65.9859.86 10 PBT55.9751.10 10 NP41.1237.40 10

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:00 IST

