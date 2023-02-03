Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trade with minor cuts; Nifty hovers below 18,150
Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2022 quarter
NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 77.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Atul Auto subsidiary introduces electric 3-wheelers at Auto Expo 2023
-
Sales rise 32.88% to Rs 590.99 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 9.95% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.88% to Rs 590.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 444.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales590.99444.75 33 OPM %11.1213.43 -PBDT65.9859.86 10 PBT55.9751.10 10 NP41.1237.40 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU