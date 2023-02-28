Asirvad Microfinance standalone net profit rises 11269.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Cineline India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Railtel Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 18.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Kennametal India consolidated net profit rises 11.31% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 418.13 croreNet profit of Asirvad Microfinance rose 11269.35% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 418.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales418.13334.73 25 OPM %60.1448.85 -PBDT112.1410.31 988 PBT103.920.77 13396 NP70.490.62 11269
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU