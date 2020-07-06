Japan Stocks extend gains to fourth session

Japan share market finished higher for fourth session in row on Monday, 06 July 2020, as buying sentiments turned stronger on a comparatively weaker yen versus the U. S. dollar and signs of an economic rebound in the world's second-largest economy.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average inclined 407.96 points, or 1.83%, to 22,714.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 24.82 points, or 1.6%, at 1,577.15.

Shipping firms Mitsui O.

S. K. Lines, Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen attracted purchases on a rise in the Baltic Dry Index for shipping costs.

Chip-making gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron, test device maker Advantest and other issues in the semiconductor sector were pushed up by hopes for a demand increase.

Retailers also climbed, with department store operator J. Front Retailing and Seven & i Holdings attracted purchases.

Nissan Motor gained after the carmaker said its sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, rose last month.

CURRENCY: The Japanese yen traded at 107.56 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 108 against the greenback last week.

