Jash Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 72.38 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering reported to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 72.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.3861.13 18 OPM %12.974.86 -PBDT9.311.61 478 PBT6.71-0.44 LP NP5.64-1.16 LP
