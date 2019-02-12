Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.78% to Rs 55.10 croreNet Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.78% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.1038.59 43 OPM %-10.31-21.69 -PBDT-5.89-8.35 29 PBT-6.47-9.35 31 NP-6.47-9.35 31
