JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides over 240 pts, Nifty ends at 10,831.40
Business Standard

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.78% to Rs 55.10 crore

Net Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.78% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.1038.59 43 OPM %-10.31-21.69 -PBDT-5.89-8.35 29 PBT-6.47-9.35 31 NP-6.47-9.35 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements