Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Astron Paper & Board Mill reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
ICRA upgrades LT ratings of West Coast Paper Mills; maintains 'stable' outlook
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 38.40% to Rs 87.20 croreNet loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.40% to Rs 87.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales87.20141.56 -38 OPM %-5.496.63 -PBDT-7.247.02 PL PBT-8.985.26 PL NP-6.583.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU