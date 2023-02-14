AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 60.85 croreNet profit of AGI Infra rose 25.46% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.8550.62 20 OPM %26.2925.86 -PBDT16.6712.96 29 PBT14.8211.82 25 NP12.229.74 25
