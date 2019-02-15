JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing declined 63.16% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.200.24 -17 OPM %65.0066.67 -PBDT0.140.38 -63 PBT0.140.38 -63 NP0.140.38 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements