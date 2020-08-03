Jindal Cotex consolidated net profit rises 95.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Cotex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jindal Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kapil Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.55% to Rs 10.43 croreNet profit of Jindal Cotex rose 95.61% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.55% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.19% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.82% to Rs 32.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4321.09 -51 32.8783.90 -61 OPM %-3.93-34.85 --2.314.47 - PBDT-0.19-0.96 80 -0.116.01 PL PBT-1.72-2.71 37 -6.24-0.20 -3020 NP20.9310.70 96 16.2012.94 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU