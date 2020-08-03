Jindal Cotex consolidated net profit rises 95.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.55% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Jindal Cotex rose 95.61% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.55% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.19% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.82% to Rs 32.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

