Jindal Cotex consolidated net profit rises 95.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 50.55% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Jindal Cotex rose 95.61% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.55% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.19% to Rs 16.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.82% to Rs 32.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4321.09 -51 32.8783.90 -61 OPM %-3.93-34.85 --2.314.47 - PBDT-0.19-0.96 80 -0.116.01 PL PBT-1.72-2.71 37 -6.24-0.20 -3020 NP20.9310.70 96 16.2012.94 25

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 07:57 IST

