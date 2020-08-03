Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 159.03 croreNet Loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 65.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 159.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 102.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 717.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 756.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales159.03150.47 6 717.31756.92 -5 OPM %-33.62-14.02 --6.742.93 - PBDT-10.80-10.61 -2 -31.5815.26 PL PBT-17.86-16.01 -12 -56.21-4.01 -1302 NP-65.83-18.60 -254 -102.16-3.52 -2802
