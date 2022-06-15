Delta Corp slips as Jhunjhunwala pares stake

Delta Corp declined 2.58% to Rs 179.05 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 2.8% stake in company in June 2022.

As on 31 May 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.65 crore equity shares, or 6.1695% equity, in Delta Corp.

Between 1 June 2022 to 10 June 2022, Jhunjhunwala sold 60 lakh equity shares, or 2.2435% equity. On 13 June 2022 and 14 June 2022, he further sold 15 lakh equity shares, or 0.5609% equity.

The combined transaction resulted in sale of 2.8043% of the total equity and paid up capital of Delta Corp.

"This takes our shareholding to 90,00,000 equity shares of Delta Corp Limited, which is 3.3652% of the total issued paid up capital of Delta Corp Limited," Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed the stock exchanges.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

The gaming company's consolidated net profit fell 16.72% to Rs 48.11 crore on 3.30% increase in net sales to Rs 218.32 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

