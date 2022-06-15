Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2022.

Mastek Ltd tumbled 6.73% to Rs 2155 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4102 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 18.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78409 shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 875.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38724 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd slipped 4.84% to Rs 2.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd corrected 4.59% to Rs 74.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67943 shares in the past one month.

